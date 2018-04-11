Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,906. The company has a market capitalization of $4,162.46, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $466,696.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

