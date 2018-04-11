Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.8348748500687 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.56, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 22.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $47,528.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,392 shares in the company, valued at $577,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Morris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,869.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,269. 47.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

