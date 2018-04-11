Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Windstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Windstream in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.35 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Windstream in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

WIN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. 1,502,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,616. The stock has a market cap of $309.01, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.17. Windstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.42. Windstream had a negative return on equity of 191.89% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Windstream will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz purchased 29,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,453 shares in the company, valued at $153,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,322,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 639,627 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 433,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Windstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

