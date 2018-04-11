Winnebago Industries (WGO) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Winnebago Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 625,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.10, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/winnebago-industries-wgo-upgraded-to-buy-at-suntrust-banks-updated-updated-updated.html.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.