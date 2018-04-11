Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, March 31st. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners lowered Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.90.

WTFC opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,834.57, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $983,736.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,242,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21 shares of company stock worth $1,170 and have sold 30,676 shares worth $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 192,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

