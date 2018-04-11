WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Insider Purchases £226,000 in Stock

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) insider Kevin Havelock bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £226,000 ($319,434.63).

MRW traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 228.80 ($3.23). The stock had a trading volume of 12,291,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 205 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.40 ($3.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 8.43 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $1.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.83) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 250 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.69 ($3.25).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

