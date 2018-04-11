Workspace Group’s (WKP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,096 ($15.49) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.60) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.37) to GBX 925 ($13.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.63 ($14.31).

Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 998.50 ($14.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.71).

About Workspace Group

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

