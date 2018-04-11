Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.42

Headlines about Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 47.5425923650859 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,078.94, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. equities research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

