Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 2,908 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,744. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,646.37, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In related news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 21,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,492,914.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $299,937.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $6,240,993. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

