8,508 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,508 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,096,933 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $220,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,820 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,412,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,782,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,542,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 953,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $1,248,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,651.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,986,474 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.78. 2,451,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,457.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.72 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Electronic Arts to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

