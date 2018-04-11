WWE (WWE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WWE (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on WWE in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered WWE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo raised WWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of WWE in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised WWE from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

WWE stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,695.59, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.77. WWE has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. WWE had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that WWE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. WWE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other WWE news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $50,417.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,019.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $73,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WWE in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WWE in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in WWE by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WWE in the fourth quarter worth $11,159,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in WWE by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

