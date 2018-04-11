Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media stories about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8763424719354 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

NYSE WYN traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $111.69. 515,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,955.62, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $436,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

