Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Wyndham Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern's scale.

Shares of NYSE WYN opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Wyndham Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $10,955.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

In other news, Director Myra J. Biblowit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

