Wyvern Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:WYV)

Wyvern (CURRENCY:WYV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Wyvern has a market capitalization of $866,490.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wyvern was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wyvern has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wyvern coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00852586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00172287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Wyvern

Wyvern’s genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Wyvern’s total supply is 1,875,914 coins. Wyvern’s official website is www.projectwyvern.com. Wyvern’s official Twitter account is @wyvernexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wyvern Coin Trading

Wyvern can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Wyvern directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wyvern must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wyvern using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyvern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyvern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.