Xaar (XAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 335 ($4.73) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 420 ($5.94). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) target price on shares of Xaar in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xaar in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of XAR stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.76) on Monday. Xaar has a 1-year low of GBX 272.95 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 509.05 ($7.20).

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, inks and fluids, and systems components.

