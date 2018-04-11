Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in Mylan (MYL)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mylan by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYL stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,344.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Mylan has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in Mylan (MYL)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-acquires-8249-shares-of-mylan-myl-updated-updated.html.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.