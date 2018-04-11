Expedia Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Expedia were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 900 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,329.53, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Expedia Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Expedia Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Expedia’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet cut Expedia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Expedia Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

