Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $3.26 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,602,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,286,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,856,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,557,000 after purchasing an additional 864,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,786,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 931,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,067,000 after purchasing an additional 621,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,078.84, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $431,405.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,299,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

