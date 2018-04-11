Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,317,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,573,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,765. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.