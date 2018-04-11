Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XHR stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,130.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

