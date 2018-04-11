Xerox Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Xerox has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xerox to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7,125.77, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS upgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

