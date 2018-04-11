Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.8229228659101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS raised shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 814,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,226. Xerox has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7,011.16, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

