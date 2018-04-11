Xios Price Up 2.6% This Week (CRYPTO:XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Xios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit. Xios has a total market capitalization of $166,690.00 and $60.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xios has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00745006 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007117 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000670 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001843 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Xios Coin Profile

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to buy Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.