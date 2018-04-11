XLMedia PLC (XLM) Insider Ory Weihs Purchases 33,800 Shares

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £60,840 ($85,992.93).

Ory Weihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Ory Weihs purchased 40,000 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £59,600 ($84,240.28).

On Monday, February 5th, Ory Weihs purchased 23,250 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990 ($56,522.97).

On Friday, February 2nd, Ory Weihs purchased 27,322 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,452.82 ($69,897.98).

On Thursday, January 18th, Ory Weihs acquired 31,580 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £59,370.40 ($83,915.76).

LON XLM remained flat at $GBX 166 ($2.35) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,241. The company has a market cap of $399.72 and a PE ratio of 1,445.45. XLMedia PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.92 ($3.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 2.68 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from XLMedia’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of XLMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

