XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.16% of XO Group worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in XO Group by 1,760.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 54,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of XO Group during the third quarter worth about $730,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in XO Group by 771.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 33,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of XO Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in XO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

XOXO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 105,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,286. The stock has a market cap of $538.30, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. XO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. XO Group had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.41 million. research analysts forecast that XO Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded XO Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of XO Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, Director David Liu sold 275,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $5,613,976.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Iorio Nic Di sold 5,000 shares of XO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,778.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “XO Group Inc (NYSE:XOXO) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/xo-group-inc-xoxo-stake-raised-by-arizona-state-retirement-system-updated-updated-updated.html.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters).

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.