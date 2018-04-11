Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.80% of Xperi worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 845,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xperi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 320,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,068. Xperi Co. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.18, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xperi had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

