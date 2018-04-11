Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,034 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 93,814 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Xtant Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 945,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $6,809,896.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 173,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Xtant Medical worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 27,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,836. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Xtant Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

