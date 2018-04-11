Xunlei (XNET) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 44.8054632733558 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

XNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of XNET traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 277,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,939. Xunlei has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited (Xunlei) is a cloud-based acceleration technology company. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company’s segment is the operation of its online media platform. The Company’s products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability.

