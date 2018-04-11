Xylem (XYL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xylem earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3810087895057 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 982,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,412. The stock has a market cap of $13,619.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

