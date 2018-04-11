Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of C$608.11 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YRI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Jane Sadowsky bought 16,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,337.00. Also, Director Peter Marrone bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$179,500.00. Insiders purchased 108,950 shares of company stock valued at $378,837 over the last 90 days.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

