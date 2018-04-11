Yelp’s (YELP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Yelp, Inc. is a website engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking. It covers restaurants, shopping, nightlife, financial services, health and a variety of services. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Belgium. Yelp, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yelp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,512.59, a P/E ratio of 621.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 18.05%. analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $565,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,461,325. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yelp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,997 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

