Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.7740683467785 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,900. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.35 and a PE ratio of -14.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 39.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. equities research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $91,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,157 in the last ninety days.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

