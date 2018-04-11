18,000 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,508.72, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

