Yorkville Capital Management LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Williams Pipeline Partners comprises about 1.9% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,636,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,452,000 after buying an additional 482,557 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,690 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 39,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Pipeline Partners by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 809,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Williams Pipeline Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams Pipeline Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

NYSE:WPZ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 593,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32,772.18, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.46. Williams Pipeline Partners LP has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. analysts expect that Williams Pipeline Partners LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Pipeline Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

