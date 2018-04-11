Yorkville Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hi Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hi Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,620 shares during the quarter. Yorkville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hi Crush Partners worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Hi Crush Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 80.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hi Crush Partners by 103.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCLP traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 833,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,457. The stock has a market cap of $953.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. Hi Crush Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hi Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Hi Crush Partners had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.32%. research analysts forecast that Hi Crush Partners LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCLP. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Hi Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Hi Crush Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Hi Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hi Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Hi Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

