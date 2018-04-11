Yorkville Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) Stock

Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Valero Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $4,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 31.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 342,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,880,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on Valero Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valero Energy Partners to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE VLP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 193,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,904. Valero Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2,588.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 52.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

