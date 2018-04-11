Yorkville Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,001,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,393,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,443 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,442,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 107,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 197,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,233. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

In other ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Colman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

