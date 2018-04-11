Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact YPF (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price

Media headlines about YPF (NYSE:YPF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.7361147867135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE YPF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 781,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,702. YPF has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8,381.50, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

