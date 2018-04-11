Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCCY. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 112,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.64%. equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

