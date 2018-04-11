Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $36.04. 174,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,185. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1,126.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 71,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/zacks-advansix-inc-asix-given-average-rating-of-strong-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.