Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.02). BMC Stock posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). BMC Stock had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $840.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ BMCH) traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 549,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,289.10, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,169,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,793,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,977,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $55,510,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,018,000 after purchasing an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 392,741 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

