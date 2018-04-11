Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to report $27.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.15 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $25.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $27.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $116.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $125.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $130.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clipper Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CLPR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 20,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,360. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 and a P/E ratio of -52.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -253.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

