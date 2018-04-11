Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) will announce sales of $84.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.40 million to $88.50 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $83.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $84.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $349.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $334.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $350.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE CCR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

