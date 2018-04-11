Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) will report $262.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Donnelley Financial Solns’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.90 million and the lowest is $262.08 million. Donnelley Financial Solns posted sales of $267.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solns will report full year sales of $262.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solns.

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Donnelley Financial Solns had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solns’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Donnelley Financial Solns from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solns from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Donnelley Financial Solns stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,118. The company has a market cap of $570.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.42. Donnelley Financial Solns has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Donnelley Financial Solns Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

