Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, insider Mark G. Sander sold 42,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,105,184.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,183.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $137,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 329,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,611. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2,496.90, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

