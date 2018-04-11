Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $11.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.79 million and the lowest is $11.41 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $8.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.53 million to $46.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $48.56 million to $53.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 million.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.16.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $103,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,873.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $124,164. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 212,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 172,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 134,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 85,672 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 193.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 58,673 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.84, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

