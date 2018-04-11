Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 298,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,443.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

