Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KapStone Paper and Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. KapStone Paper and Packaging reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KapStone Paper and Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KapStone Paper and Packaging.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.23 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE KS) traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 138,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,970. The stock has a market cap of $3,389.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KS. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,940,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

