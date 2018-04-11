Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings. MidSouth Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of MidSouth Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185. 19.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MidSouth Bancorp by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. 28,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.22. MidSouth Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

