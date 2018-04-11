Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Nanometrics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NANO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $40,589.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,616 shares of company stock worth $2,346,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 70.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, TrueNorth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ NANO) traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 31,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.22, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

